TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s traded shares stood at 10.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.84, to imply an increase of 41.88% or $3.2 in intraday trading. The MEDS share’s 52-week high remains $22.80, putting it -110.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.77. The company has a valuation of $13.66M, with an average of 67770.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 664.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MEDS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

After registering a 41.88% upside in the latest session, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.75 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 41.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 56.42%, and 26.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.50%. Short interest in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw shorts transact 6100.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.75, implying a decrease of -60.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.75 and $6.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MEDS has been trading 37.73% off suggested target high and 37.73% from its likely low.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TRxADE HEALTH Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) shares are 76.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.93% against 5.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.4 million and $2.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.00% before dropping -7.50% in the following quarter.

MEDS Dividends

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TRxADE HEALTH Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. insiders hold 50.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.27% of the shares at 14.73% float percentage. In total, 7.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13867.0 shares (or 1.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ronald Blue Trust, Inc. with 5354.0 shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $69869.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 24189.0 shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15392.0, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about 64646.0.