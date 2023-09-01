This Is A Time To Invest In XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.87, to imply an increase of 2.09% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The XP share’s 52-week high remains $27.71, putting it -7.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.30. The company has a valuation of $14.80B, with an average of 3.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for XP Inc. (XP), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

After registering a 2.09% upside in the latest session, XP Inc. (XP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.58 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 2.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.58%, and -2.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.64%. Short interest in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw shorts transact 14.72 million shares and set a 3.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $141.95, implying an increase of 81.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $81.60 and $179.28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XP has been trading -593.0% off suggested target high and -215.42% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing XP Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. XP Inc. (XP) shares are 125.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.12% against 1.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 52.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -0.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.53% annually.

XP Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XP Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XP Inc. insiders hold 14.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.19% of the shares at 82.18% float percentage. In total, 70.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.41 million shares (or 8.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $807.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is General Atlantic, L.P. with 29.62 million shares, or about 7.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $694.83 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XP Inc. (XP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 20.38 million shares. This is just over 4.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $478.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.68 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 250.62 million.