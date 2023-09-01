Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s traded shares stood at 14.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.26, to imply an increase of 45.31% or $1.02 in intraday trading. The TAOP share’s 52-week high remains $10.20, putting it -212.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.14. The company has a valuation of $6.00M, with an average of 22850.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 95.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Taoping Inc. (TAOP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TAOP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

After registering a 45.31% upside in the latest session, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.33 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 45.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.10%, and -20.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.96%. Short interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw shorts transact 24470.0 shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.00, implying an increase of 95.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAOP has been trading -2047.24% off suggested target high and -2047.24% from its likely low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 95.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.00% annually.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taoping Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 2163.0 shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1441.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 2620.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1469.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 374.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 261.0.