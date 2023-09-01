Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX:PSLV)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.31, to imply a decrease of -0.60% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The PSLV share’s 52-week high remains $8.99, putting it -8.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.16. The company has a valuation of $4.17B, with an average of 2.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX:PSLV) trade information

After registering a -0.60% downside in the latest session, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.56, dropping -0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.12%, and 3.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.85%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PSLV Dividends

Sprott Physical Silver Trust has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Timothy Plan-Defensive Strategies Fund with 0.58 million shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.77 million.