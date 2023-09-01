Silence Therapeutics plc At $8.90: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s traded shares stood at 1.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.90, to imply a decrease of -0.78% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The SLN share’s 52-week high remains $17.99, putting it -102.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.55. The company has a valuation of $327.05M, with an average of 66650.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 57.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) trade information

After registering a -0.78% downside in the last session, Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.39 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.37%, and 64.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.64%. Short interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.84, implying an increase of 78.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLN has been trading -798.88% off suggested target high and -124.72% from its likely low.

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Silence Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) shares are -12.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.21% against 11.20%.

SLN Dividends

Silence Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Silence Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s Major holders

Silence Therapeutics plc insiders hold 31.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.36% of the shares at 76.86% float percentage. In total, 52.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.12 million shares (or 13.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd with 3.42 million shares, or about 11.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $18.78 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 14687.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77987.0