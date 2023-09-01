Should YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) Rally After -1449.58% Drop From High?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.19, to imply a decrease of -4.80% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The YS share’s 52-week high remains $18.44, putting it -1449.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $69.02M, with an average of 5.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

After registering a -4.80% downside in the last session, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4500 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -4.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.76%, and -11.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.13%. Short interest in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $23.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.13 million.

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.