Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Stock Has Dropped -39.03% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares stood at 7.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.63, to imply a decrease of -0.79% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The SE share’s 52-week high remains $88.84, putting it -136.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.87. The company has a valuation of $20.76B, with an average of 9.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sea Limited (SE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SE a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

After registering a -0.79% downside in the last session, Sea Limited (SE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.29 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.87%, and -39.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.68%. Short interest in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw shorts transact 16.6 million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.42, implying an increase of 45.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $145.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SE has been trading -285.33% off suggested target high and -3.64% from its likely low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sea Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sea Limited (SE) shares are -40.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 310.85% against 21.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 120.60% this quarter before falling -76.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.33 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.16 billion and $3.45 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sea Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Sea Limited insiders hold 11.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.67% of the shares at 70.59% float percentage. In total, 62.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BLOOM DOUGLAS P. As of Feb 18, 2016, the company held over 77063.0 shares.

We also have Capital Research Global Investors and Baillie Gifford and Company as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sea Limited (SE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Capital Research Global Investors holds roughly 36.85 million shares. This is just over 7.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.14 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.8 million, or 4.17% of the shares, all valued at about 1.27 billion.