Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Could shrink By -32.05% Or More

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s traded shares stood at 6.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.04, to imply a decrease of -0.92% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The O share’s 52-week high remains $69.32, putting it -23.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.50. The company has a valuation of $39.98B, with an average of 6.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) trade information

After registering a -0.92% downside in the last session, Realty Income Corporation (O) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.65 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.57%, and -7.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.65%. Short interest in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) saw shorts transact 14.19 million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.08, implying an increase of 17.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $61.00 and $74.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, O has been trading -32.05% off suggested target high and -8.85% from its likely low.

Realty Income Corporation (O) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Realty Income Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Realty Income Corporation (O) shares are -12.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.30% against 0.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.10% this quarter before falling -8.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $984.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $825.95 million and $888.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.20% before jumping 14.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 63.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.62% annually.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Realty Income Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.07, with the share yield ticking at 5.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s Major holders

Realty Income Corporation insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.59% of the shares at 82.67% float percentage. In total, 82.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 106.7 million shares (or 15.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.38 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 61.84 million shares, or about 8.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.7 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Realty Income Corporation (O) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 27.56 million shares. This is just over 3.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.73 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.44 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 1.29 billion.