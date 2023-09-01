Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Stock Falling -31.08% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.34, to imply an increase of 3.54% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The QSI share’s 52-week high remains $3.90, putting it -66.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $326.94M, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

After registering a 3.54% upside in the last session, Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.38 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 3.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.96%, and -31.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.87%. Short interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw shorts transact 8.44 million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 33.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QSI has been trading -49.57% off suggested target high and -49.57% from its likely low.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -195.00% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $400k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $600k.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quantum-Si incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Quantum-Si incorporated insiders hold 16.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.57% of the shares at 43.53% float percentage. In total, 36.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.75 million shares (or 10.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.1 million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.71 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 14.81 million shares. This is just over 12.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.01 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 5.3 million.