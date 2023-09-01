Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) Up 1.10% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.52, to imply a decrease of -0.18% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The PAAS share’s 52-week high remains $19.84, putting it -20.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.40. The company has a valuation of $6.10B, with an average of 2.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PAAS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside in the latest session, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.97 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.22%, and 7.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.10%. Short interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) saw shorts transact 16.29 million shares and set a 4.87 days time to cover.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pan American Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares are 2.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 400.00% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,700.00% this quarter before jumping 950.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $687.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $696.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $367.95 million and $375.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.90% before jumping 85.40% in the following quarter.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pan American Silver Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)’s Major holders

Pan American Silver Corp. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.80% of the shares at 44.83% float percentage. In total, 44.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.19 million shares (or 10.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $630.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 12.7 million shares, or about 3.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $209.89 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 19.3 million shares. This is just over 5.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $318.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.66 million, or 4.30% of the shares, all valued at about 258.75 million.