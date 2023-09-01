Now Is The Time To Build A Position In UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.04, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The PATH share’s 52-week high remains $19.94, putting it -24.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.40. The company has a valuation of $8.77B, with an average of 5.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for UiPath Inc. (PATH), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PATH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside in the latest session, UiPath Inc. (PATH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.30 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 1.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.75%, and -1.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.23%. Short interest in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) saw shorts transact 44.8 million shares and set a 6.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.06, implying an increase of 15.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PATH has been trading -55.86% off suggested target high and 0.25% from its likely low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UiPath Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares are 2.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 135.71% against 18.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 250.00% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $282.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $315.33 million.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UiPath Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders hold 10.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.75% of the shares at 71.00% float percentage. In total, 63.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48.28 million shares (or 10.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $771.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 35.08 million shares, or about 7.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $560.36 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 28.89 million shares. This is just over 6.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $461.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.5 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 167.69 million.