Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $398.95, to imply an increase of 4.64% or $17.69 in intraday trading. The LULU share’s 52-week high remains $394.64, putting it 1.08% up since that peak but still an impressive 30.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $277.50. The company has a valuation of $47.94B, with an average of 1.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give LULU a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings,.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

After registering a 4.64% upside in the latest session, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 397.00 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 4.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.12%, and 3.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.52%. Short interest in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) saw shorts transact 2.47 million shares and set a 2.38 days time to cover.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lululemon Athletica Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are 25.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.47% against -1.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -10.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.92% annually.

LULU Dividends

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Lululemon Athletica Inc. insiders hold 4.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.46% of the shares at 96.13% float percentage. In total, 91.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.33 million shares (or 15.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.94 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.59 million shares, or about 6.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.87 billion.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 4.7 million shares. This is just over 3.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.78 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.79 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 1.38 billion.