Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s traded shares stood at 20.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply a decrease of -39.43% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The AXLA share’s 52-week high remains $2.70, putting it -1073.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $19.53M, with an average of 48.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

After registering a -39.43% downside in the last session, Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5080 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -39.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 83.19%, and 24.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.47%. Short interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw shorts transact 1.26 million shares and set a 8.7 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Axcella Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) shares are -59.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.39% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.30% this quarter before jumping 84.80% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 11.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Axcella Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Axcella Health Inc. insiders hold 15.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.68% of the shares at 79.17% float percentage. In total, 66.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.25 million shares (or 39.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 10.27 million shares, or about 13.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.24 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.8 million shares. This is just over 3.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.66 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 0.36 million.