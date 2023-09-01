Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.19, to imply an increase of 1.90% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The AR share’s 52-week high remains $42.39, putting it -50.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.91. The company has a valuation of $8.39B, with an average of 4.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Antero Resources Corporation (AR), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

After registering a 1.90% upside in the latest session, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.16 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 1.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.96%, and 2.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.02%. Short interest in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) saw shorts transact 21.35 million shares and set a 3.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.38, implying an increase of 12.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AR has been trading -59.63% off suggested target high and 18.41% from its likely low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Antero Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares are 3.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -90.96% against -28.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -98.80% this quarter before falling -58.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -35.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.22 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.94 billion and $2.09 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -44.20% before dropping -41.40% in the following quarter.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Antero Resources Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corporation insiders hold 6.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.22% of the shares at 86.87% float percentage. In total, 81.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.02 million shares (or 14.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 27.41 million shares, or about 9.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $768.9 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.54 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $239.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.38 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 234.99 million.