New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Added 3.19 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares stood at 11.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.28, to imply an increase of 2.76% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The NYCB share’s 52-week high remains $14.22, putting it -15.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.81. The company has a valuation of $8.92B, with an average of 6.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NYCB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

After registering a 2.76% upside in the last session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.32 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 2.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.19%, and -8.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.79%. Short interest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw shorts transact 30.58 million shares and set a 3.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.34, implying an increase of 19.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NYCB has been trading -38.44% off suggested target high and 2.28% from its likely low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New York Community Bancorp Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares are 43.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.46% against -17.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.10% this quarter before jumping 36.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 121.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $814.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $811.38 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $340.77 million and $379 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 138.90% before jumping 114.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 5.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.30% annually.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New York Community Bancorp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 5.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp Inc. insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.86% of the shares at 65.68% float percentage. In total, 64.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 84.61 million shares (or 11.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 73.0 million shares, or about 10.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $896.4 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 21.91 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $269.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.06 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 246.31 million.