NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) Is Currently -1353.61 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s traded shares stood at 2.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.97, to imply an increase of 25.16% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The NBSE share’s 52-week high remains $14.10, putting it -1353.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $2.47M, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 248.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NBSE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.8.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) trade information

After registering a 25.16% upside in the last session, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2300 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 25.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.23%, and -20.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.50%. Short interest in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) saw shorts transact 74870.0 shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $200.00, implying an increase of 99.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $200.00 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBSE has been trading -20518.56% off suggested target high and -20518.56% from its likely low.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) shares are -76.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.23% against 11.90%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 87.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.00% annually.

NBSE Dividends

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s Major holders

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 12.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.28% of the shares at 27.64% float percentage. In total, 24.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 7.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenlight Capital, Inc. with 0.14 million shares, or about 5.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 18981.0 shares. This is just over 0.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35494.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15655.0, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 21760.0.