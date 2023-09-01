Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply an increase of 9.68% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The NIR share’s 52-week high remains $18.65, putting it -4340.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $23.84M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 648.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NIR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Nutrien Ltd.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) trade information

After registering a 9.68% upside in the latest session, Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4701 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 9.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.03%, and -63.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -95.92%. Short interest in Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) saw shorts transact 1.19 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NIR has been trading -1090.48% off suggested target high and -376.19% from its likely low.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Near Intelligence Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) shares are -96.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 99.89% against 21.60%.

NIR Dividends

Near Intelligence Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Near Intelligence Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR)’s Major holders

Near Intelligence Inc. insiders hold 59.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.88% of the shares at 64.28% float percentage. In total, 25.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 11.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 0.66 million shares, or about 1.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.93 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 42000.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58800.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13665.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 24460.0.