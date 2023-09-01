MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) Recovered 15.17% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -60.10% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.56, to imply an increase of 5.49% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The MYTE share’s 52-week high remains $13.67, putting it -283.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.02. The company has a valuation of $301.72M, with an average of 87830.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 106.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MYTE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) trade information

After registering a 5.49% upside in the latest session, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.45 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 5.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.43%, and -7.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.10%. Short interest in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.76, implying an increase of 38.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.14 and $7.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYTE has been trading -106.46% off suggested target high and 11.8% from its likely low.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) shares are -57.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -55.17% against 21.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -78.60% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $213.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $210.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $180.61 million and $183.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.00% before jumping 14.80% in the following quarter.

MYTE Dividends

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has its next earnings report out on September 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s Major holders

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. insiders hold 79.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.08% of the shares at 97.61% float percentage. In total, 20.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.79 million shares (or 4.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 1.24 million shares, or about 1.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.96 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 0.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.38 million, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 1.89 million.