Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s traded shares stood at 7.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $114.42, to imply a decrease of -1.17% or -$1.35 in intraday trading. The JBL share’s 52-week high remains $117.29, putting it -2.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.26. The company has a valuation of $15.03B, with an average of 1.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Jabil Inc. (JBL), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JBL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.32.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) trade information

After registering a -1.17% downside in the last session, Jabil Inc. (JBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 117.29 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.43%, and 5.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.77%. Short interest in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) saw shorts transact 3.94 million shares and set a 3.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $118.88, implying an increase of 3.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $110.00 and $126.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JBL has been trading -10.12% off suggested target high and 3.86% from its likely low.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jabil Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Jabil Inc. (JBL) shares are 35.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.98% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -0.90% this quarter before jumping 2.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $8.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.3 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 50.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.15% annually.

JBL Dividends

Jabil Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jabil Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 0.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s Major holders

Jabil Inc. insiders hold 2.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.63% of the shares at 98.50% float percentage. In total, 95.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.92 million shares (or 10.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.5 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.89 million shares, or about 9.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.39 billion.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jabil Inc. (JBL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 4.02 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $434.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.92 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 345.3 million.