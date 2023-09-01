iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ: ICCT) Gain Of 92.39% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 17.37% – What Should You Do Now?

iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s traded shares stood at 29.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.96, to imply a decrease of -2.61% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The ICCT share’s 52-week high remains $12.43, putting it -3.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $2.36B, with an average of 15.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (ICCT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICCT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

After registering a -2.61% downside in the last session, iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (ICCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.70 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.68%, and 12.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.92, implying an increase of 19.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.92 and $14.92 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICCT has been trading -24.75% off suggested target high and -24.75% from its likely low.

iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (ICCT) estimates and forecasts

ICCT Dividends

iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with 0.6 million shares, or about 5.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.35 million.

We also have Special Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iCoreConnect Inc. Common stock (ICCT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Special Opportunities Fd holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 98184.0, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about 1.04 million.