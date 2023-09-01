Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Spiked 36.46% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 20.19% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The HYFM share’s 52-week high remains $3.45, putting it -176.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $57.91M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 490.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HYFM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

After registering a 20.19% upside in the last session, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3300 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 20.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.46%, and 22.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.35%. Short interest in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) saw shorts transact 2.03 million shares and set a 7.35 days time to cover.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) shares are -22.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.19% against 16.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.50% this quarter before jumping 55.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -31.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $59.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $52.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $67.21 million and $61.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -12.00% before dropping -15.10% in the following quarter.

HYFM Dividends

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. insiders hold 13.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.95% of the shares at 52.23% float percentage. In total, 44.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 3.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services, Inc. with 1.32 million shares, or about 2.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.03 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 1.29 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.95 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 1.64 million.