Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Stock Falling -11.23% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.14. The GRND share’s 52-week high remains $71.51, putting it -1291.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.49. The company has a valuation of $903.15M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 287.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) estimates and forecasts

GRND Dividends

Grindr Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grindr Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)’s Major holders

Grindr Inc. insiders hold 91.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.05% of the shares at 75.18% float percentage. In total, 6.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Prescott General Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.28 million shares (or 1.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.18 million shares, or about 1.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.05 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grindr Inc. (GRND) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.88 million shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 1.96 million.