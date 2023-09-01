Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Fell -1341.35% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s traded shares stood at 2.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply a decrease of -2.80% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The GOSS share’s 52-week high remains $14.99, putting it -1341.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $236.65M, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GOSS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

After registering a -2.80% downside in the last session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1250 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -2.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.97%, and -25.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.07%. Short interest in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw shorts transact 20.45 million shares and set a 7.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.31, implying an increase of 80.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOSS has been trading -1342.31% off suggested target high and -20.19% from its likely low.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gossamer Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares are -40.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.13% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 54.20% for the next one.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Gossamer Bio Inc. insiders hold 5.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.37% of the shares at 95.52% float percentage. In total, 90.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.97 million shares (or 2.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 4.21 million shares, or about 1.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 1.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.12 million, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 1.35 million.