Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Is Worth Considering At $5.24

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.24, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The GGB share’s 52-week high remains $6.21, putting it -18.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.95. The company has a valuation of $9.08B, with an average of 6.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gerdau S.A. (GGB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GGB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside in the latest session, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.36 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.97%, and -8.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.37%. Short interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw shorts transact 10.06 million shares and set a 1.26 days time to cover.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gerdau S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) shares are -0.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -22.66% against -28.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -47.90% this quarter before falling -52.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.98 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.66 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.99 billion and $3.59 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.20% before jumping 1.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 102.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -25.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.46% annually.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gerdau S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.63, with the share yield ticking at 12.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Gerdau S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.76% of the shares at 27.76% float percentage. In total, 27.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 98.25 million shares (or 8.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $512.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 26.4 million shares, or about 2.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $137.78 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gerdau S.A. (GGB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 41.24 million shares. This is just over 3.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $215.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.41 million, or 3.15% of the shares, all valued at about 190.06 million.