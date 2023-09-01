Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Is 49.87% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.83, to imply an increase of 77.31% or $1.67 in intraday trading. The FLGC share’s 52-week high remains $25.40, putting it -563.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $25.35M, with an average of 31150.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 62.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FLGC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

After registering a 77.31% upside in the last session, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.00 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 77.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 84.13%, and 60.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.86%. Short interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw shorts transact 87420.0 shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 80.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLGC has been trading -422.19% off suggested target high and -422.19% from its likely low.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flora Growth Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares are -53.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 88.24% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.00% this quarter before jumping 93.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 120.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $21.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.74 million and $11.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 96.60% before jumping 74.10% in the following quarter.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flora Growth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.