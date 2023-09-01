Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Up Almost 161.42% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s traded shares stood at 39.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.32, to imply an increase of 157.36% or $2.03 in intraday trading. The EDBL share’s 52-week high remains $29.70, putting it -794.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $10.13M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EDBL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.87.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

After registering a 157.36% upside in the latest session, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.3400 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 157.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 181.36%, and 161.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.30%. Short interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) saw shorts transact 1.11 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 52.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDBL has been trading -110.84% off suggested target high and -110.84% from its likely low.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 87.90% this quarter before jumping 91.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.75 million and $3.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.50% before jumping 38.20% in the following quarter.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Edible Garden AG Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Edible Garden AG Incorporated insiders hold 22.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.89% of the shares at 3.73% float percentage. In total, 2.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 4.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 35337.0 shares, or about 1.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $44877.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 35337.0 shares. This is just over 1.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44877.0