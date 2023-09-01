Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 33.71% Year-To-Date

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s traded shares stood at 19.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.76, to imply a decrease of -0.76% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The CMCSA share’s 52-week high remains $47.46, putting it -1.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.39. The company has a valuation of $191.92B, with an average of 14.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CMCSA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.95.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

After registering a -0.76% downside in the last session, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.30 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.36%, and 3.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.71%. Short interest in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw shorts transact 38.14 million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.43, implying an increase of 5.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMCSA has been trading -17.62% off suggested target high and 16.6% from its likely low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Comcast Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares are 26.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.67% against -2.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.00% this quarter before jumping 1.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $29.68 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.38 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.65 billion and $30.55 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.10% before dropping -0.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -60.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.36% annually.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Comcast Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.16, with the share yield ticking at 2.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Comcast Corporation insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.90% of the shares at 88.55% float percentage. In total, 87.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 390.36 million shares (or 9.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.22 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 314.16 million shares, or about 7.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13.05 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 129.98 million shares. This is just over 3.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.93 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 102.43 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 4.26 billion.