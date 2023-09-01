Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Is Currently -120.52 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares stood at 24.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.98, to imply a decrease of -12.26% or -$3.35 in intraday trading. The CHWY share’s 52-week high remains $52.88, putting it -120.52% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.29. The company has a valuation of $10.25B, with an average of 5.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Chewy Inc. (CHWY), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CHWY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

After registering a -12.26% downside in the last session, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.73 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -12.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.91%, and -26.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.33%. Short interest in Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw shorts transact 16.32 million shares and set a 3.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.68, implying an increase of 30.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHWY has been trading -108.51% off suggested target high and 74.98% from its likely low.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chewy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares are -40.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.66% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -400.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $2.76 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.94 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 165.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.65% annually.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chewy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy Inc. insiders hold 2.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.22% of the shares at 106.38% float percentage. In total, 104.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.1 million shares (or 13.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $635.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 16.07 million shares, or about 13.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $634.31 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 4.07 million shares. This is just over 3.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.85 million, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about 88.32 million.