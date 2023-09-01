Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Down -20.53% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.96, to imply an increase of 10.45% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The BFLY share’s 52-week high remains $6.77, putting it -245.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $394.69M, with an average of 1.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BFLY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

After registering a 10.45% upside in the latest session, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0400 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 10.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.71%, and -20.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.53%. Short interest in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) saw shorts transact 25.45 million shares and set a 14.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 44.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.25 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BFLY has been trading -104.08% off suggested target high and -14.8% from its likely low.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Butterfly Network Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) shares are -18.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.76% against 14.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.10% this quarter before jumping 17.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $15.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.62 million and $18.98 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -22.10% before dropping -17.20% in the following quarter.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Butterfly Network Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Butterfly Network Inc. insiders hold 12.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.98% of the shares at 52.75% float percentage. In total, 45.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.97 million shares (or 7.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 12.75 million shares, or about 7.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $29.32 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 13.16 million shares. This is just over 7.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.11 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 9.46 million.