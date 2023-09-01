Boom Or Bust: What Are Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s (NASDAQ:BDRX) Future Prospects?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s traded shares stood at 10.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.99, to imply an increase of 60.12% or $3.0 in intraday trading. The BDRX share’s 52-week high remains $1664.00, putting it -20726.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.51. The company has a valuation of $7.02M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 441.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

After registering a 60.12% upside in the last session, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.64 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 60.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 67.86%, and 54.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.47%. Short interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) saw shorts transact 30040.0 shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $251959.00, implying an increase of 100.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $251959.00 and $251959.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BDRX has been trading -3153329.29% off suggested target high and -3153329.29% from its likely low.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $240k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $370k.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.86% of the shares at 0.86% float percentage. In total, 0.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3325.0 shares (or 1.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $228.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 2554.0 shares, or about 1.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $175.0.