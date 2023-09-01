American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Have Inclined 23.03% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.17, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The AEO share’s 52-week high remains $17.09, putting it 0.47% up since that peak but still an impressive 44.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.46. The company has a valuation of $3.40B, with an average of 4.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AEO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the latest session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.34 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.63%, and 15.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.03%. Short interest in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw shorts transact 17.01 million shares and set a 4.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.71, implying a decrease of -16.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.50 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEO has been trading -28.13% off suggested target high and 38.85% from its likely low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are 21.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.25% against -9.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 275.00% this quarter before falling -4.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.23 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -70.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.37% annually.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.33% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders hold 5.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.11% of the shares at 99.01% float percentage. In total, 93.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.72 million shares (or 15.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $350.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 27.88 million shares, or about 14.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $329.0 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 12.88 million shares. This is just over 6.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $151.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.76 million, or 5.96% of the shares, all valued at about 119.59 million.