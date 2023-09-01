After The Stock Rose 1.07% Over The Week, Is The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) Still A Buy?

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)’s traded shares stood at 2.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.11, to imply a decrease of -5.13% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The RTL share’s 52-week high remains $7.63, putting it -7.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.45. The company has a valuation of $954.48M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 820.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RTL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) trade information

After registering a -5.13% downside in the latest session, The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.63 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -5.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.07%, and 1.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.98%. Short interest in The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) saw shorts transact 3.48 million shares and set a 5.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.50, implying an increase of 32.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RTL has been trading -54.71% off suggested target high and -40.65% from its likely low.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) shares are 0.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.04% against -6.50%.

RTL Dividends

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.85, with the share yield ticking at 11.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)’s Major holders

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.28% of the shares at 58.63% float percentage. In total, 58.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.25 million shares (or 18.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $130.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.1 million shares, or about 12.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $88.54 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5.9 million shares. This is just over 5.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.99 million, or 3.77% of the shares, all valued at about 25.08 million.