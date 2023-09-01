After Sinking 3.48% During Past Week, Is Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Still A Buy?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.36, to imply an increase of 0.48% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The VOD share’s 52-week high remains $13.30, putting it -42.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.93. The company has a valuation of $25.56B, with an average of 4.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VOD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

After registering a 0.48% upside in the latest session, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.46 this Thursday, 08/31/23, jumping 0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.48%, and 1.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.46%. Short interest in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) saw shorts transact 8.38 million shares and set a 1.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.83, implying an increase of 32.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.26 and $19.87 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VOD has been trading -112.29% off suggested target high and 1.07% from its likely low.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vodafone Group Public Limited Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) shares are -22.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.03% against 3.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 454.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.90% annually.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.99, with the share yield ticking at 10.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.10% of the shares at 9.10% float percentage. In total, 9.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.64 million shares (or 0.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $176.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 18.41 million shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $173.98 million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2023, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 9.07 million shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $108.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.81 million, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 105.31 million.