After Sinking 1.50% During Past Week, Is Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Still A Buy?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares stood at 7.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.21, to imply a decrease of -0.86% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The GOLD share’s 52-week high remains $20.75, putting it -28.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.97. The company has a valuation of $28.56B, with an average of 13.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GOLD a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

After registering a -0.86% downside in the last session, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.51 this Thursday, 08/31/23, dropping -0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.50%, and -2.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.65%. Short interest in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) saw shorts transact 24.98 million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.54, implying an increase of 28.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.20 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOLD has been trading -78.9% off suggested target high and -6.11% from its likely low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Barrick Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares are -1.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.67% against 20.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 115.40% this quarter before jumping 130.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.38 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.47 billion and $2.77 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.70% before jumping 21.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -78.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.70% annually.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Barrick Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Barrick Gold Corporation insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.96% of the shares at 63.36% float percentage. In total, 62.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 75.22 million shares (or 4.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.22 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 61.61 million shares, or about 3.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $998.72 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 64.1 million shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.04 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.18 million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about 521.66 million.