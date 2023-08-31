Why BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.59, to imply an increase of 1.36% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The BB share’s 52-week high remains $6.21, putting it -11.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.17. The company has a valuation of $2.77B, with an average of 7.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for BlackBerry Limited (BB), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

After registering a 1.36% upside in the latest session, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.64 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.30%, and 18.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 14.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BB has been trading -114.67% off suggested target high and 19.5% from its likely low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BlackBerry Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares are 41.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 133.33% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $156.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $181.23 million.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BlackBerry Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund with 9.44 million shares, or about 1.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jan 30, 2023, these shares were worth $40.13 million.