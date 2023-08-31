Why Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares stood at 4.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply an increase of 10.85% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ACB share’s 52-week high remains $1.63, putting it -219.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $271.51M, with an average of 3.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

After registering a 10.85% upside in the latest session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5049 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 10.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.93%, and -6.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.19%. Short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) saw shorts transact 28.19 million shares and set a 5.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.72, implying an increase of 29.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.51 and $1.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACB has been trading -115.69% off suggested target high and 0.0% from its likely low.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 18 and September 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.49% of the shares at 12.51% float percentage. In total, 12.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Verition Fund Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.34 million shares (or 3.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 8.35 million shares, or about 2.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.31 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 11.39 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 1.42 million.