Why 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX: EFSH) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH)’s traded shares stood at 27.08 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply an increase of 4.94% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The EFSH share’s 52-week high remains $3.70, putting it -3600.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $4.13M, with an average of 9.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) trade information

After registering a 4.94% upside in the last session, 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1283 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 4.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.61%, and -54.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.27%. Short interest in 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) estimates and forecasts

EFSH Dividends

1847 Holdings LLC has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 1847 Holdings LLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH)’s Major holders

1847 Holdings LLC insiders hold 21.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.18% of the shares at 0.23% float percentage. In total, 0.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cresset Asset Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85565.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 51573.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $19345.0.