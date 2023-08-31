Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Plunging -19.69% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s traded shares stood at 5.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.31, to imply a decrease of -0.11% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The VALE share’s 52-week high remains $18.72, putting it -40.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.32. The company has a valuation of $60.46B, with an average of 17.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vale S.A. (VALE), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give VALE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.62.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

After registering a -0.11% downside in the latest session, Vale S.A. (VALE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.46 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.60%, and -1.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.07%. Short interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) saw shorts transact 50.9 million shares and set a 2.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.49, implying an increase of 19.28% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.70 and $20.13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VALE has been trading -51.24% off suggested target high and 12.1% from its likely low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vale S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vale S.A. (VALE) shares are -19.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.65% against -23.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.70% this quarter before falling -29.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $11.26 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.85 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.15 billion and $11.94 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.00% before dropping -9.20% in the following quarter.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vale S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.81, with the share yield ticking at 6.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Vale S.A. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.38% of the shares at 20.38% float percentage. In total, 20.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 107.43 million shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.44 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 81.65 million shares, or about 1.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.1 billion.

We also have Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vale S.A. (VALE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Capital World Growth and Income Fund holds roughly 44.68 million shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $599.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40.34 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 541.3 million.