Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Surged -86.67% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.66, to imply a decrease of -10.74% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The TIVC share’s 52-week high remains $205.00, putting it -7606.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.90. The company has a valuation of $3.90M, with an average of 3.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 834.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

After registering a -10.74% downside in the last session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.01 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -10.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.64%, and -42.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -95.84%. Short interest in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) saw shorts transact 81830.0 shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 74.10% this quarter before jumping 58.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $780k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.33 million.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tivic Health Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.