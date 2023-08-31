Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Has Gained 68.67% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)’s traded shares stood at 60.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 64.76% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The TIO share’s 52-week high remains $5.69, putting it -306.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $232.88M, with an average of 11.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) trade information

After registering a 64.76% upside in the last session, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4200 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 64.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.63%, and -4.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.67%. Short interest in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) saw shorts transact 20.05 million shares and set a 5.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.75, implying an increase of 88.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.75 and $11.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TIO has been trading -739.29% off suggested target high and -739.29% from its likely low.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 487.50% this quarter before jumping 1,633.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3,071.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $915 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.26 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.96 million and $13.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7,551.80% before jumping 9,095.30% in the following quarter.

TIO Dividends

Tingo Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tingo Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)’s Major holders

Tingo Group Inc. insiders hold 26.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.27% of the shares at 9.86% float percentage. In total, 7.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.76 million shares (or 4.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 5.89 million shares, or about 3.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.25 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.59 million, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about 3.14 million.