This Week’s 19.39% Gain In Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Taught Us Something New

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s traded shares stood at 27.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply an increase of 19.89% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The SATX share’s 52-week high remains $79.21, putting it -13796.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $47.31M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 306.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

After registering a 19.89% upside in the latest session, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8100 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 19.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.39%, and 75.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.62%. Short interest in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SATX Dividends

Satixfy Communications Ltd. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Satixfy Communications Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

Satixfy Communications Ltd. insiders hold 55.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.18% of the shares at 20.77% float percentage. In total, 9.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.84 million shares (or 3.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atalaya Capital Management, LP with 1.75 million shares, or about 2.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.73 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 0.49 million shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 83738.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 38343.0.