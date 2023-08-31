This Is A Time To Invest In Better Home & Finance Holding Co (NASDAQ: BETR)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co (NASDAQ:BETR)’s traded shares stood at 14.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.87, to imply an increase of 2.47% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The BETR share’s 52-week high remains $62.91, putting it -7131.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $13.53M, with an average of 17.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

After registering a 2.47% upside in the last session, Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.98 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -95.01%, and -97.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.38%.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR) estimates and forecasts

BETR Dividends

Better Home & Finance Holding Co has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Better Home & Finance Holding Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 11702.0 shares, or about 0.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11702.0 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million