There Has Been A -5.66% Decline For Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT). So What’s Next?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s traded shares stood at 2.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply a decrease of -5.66% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The RBT share’s 52-week high remains $5.51, putting it -901.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $166.06M, with an average of 3.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RBT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

After registering a -5.66% downside in the last session, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6700 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -5.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.26%, and -54.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.94%. Short interest in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) saw shorts transact 2.91 million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.47, implying an increase of 77.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.40 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RBT has been trading -445.45% off suggested target high and -154.55% from its likely low.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 74.60% this quarter before jumping 18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $175.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $176.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $184.98 million and $165.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.90% before jumping 6.50% in the following quarter.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rubicon Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

Rubicon Technologies Inc. insiders hold 63.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.66% of the shares at 226.41% float percentage. In total, 82.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Palantir Technologies Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.94 million shares (or 3.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Quattro Financial Advisors LLC with 8.24 million shares, or about 3.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.05 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45880.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 67351.0.