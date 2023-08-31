Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) Is Currently -23.78 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s traded shares stood at 5.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.28, to imply a decrease of -2.96% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The TSHA share’s 52-week high remains $4.06, putting it -23.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $646.09M, with an average of 5.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TSHA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

After registering a -2.96% downside in the last session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.55 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.75%, and 384.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.13%. Short interest in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.72, implying an increase of 42.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSHA has been trading -143.9% off suggested target high and 39.02% from its likely low.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.