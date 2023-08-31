Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $500.00.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s traded shares stood at 3.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $267.92, to imply an increase of 2.40% or $6.29 in intraday trading. The SMCI share’s 52-week high remains $357.00, putting it -33.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.28. The company has a valuation of $14.53B, with an average of 3.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SMCI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

After registering a 2.40% upside in the last session, Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 298.35 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.49%, and -20.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 226.33%. Short interest in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) saw shorts transact 4.14 million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $368.63, implying an increase of 27.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $250.00 and $500.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMCI has been trading -86.62% off suggested target high and 6.69% from its likely low.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.90% this quarter before jumping 23.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.41 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 154.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Super Micro Computer Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Super Micro Computer Inc. insiders hold 13.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.25% of the shares at 93.48% float percentage. In total, 81.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 10.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.36 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 4.83 million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.2 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.42 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $151.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 345.25 million.