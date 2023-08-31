Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -153.6% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares stood at 13.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.43, to imply an increase of 1.78% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The RUN share’s 52-week high remains $39.13, putting it -153.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.30. The company has a valuation of $3.27B, with an average of 9.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sunrun Inc. (RUN), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RUN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

After registering a 1.78% upside in the last session, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.15 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.14%, and -19.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.76%. Short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw shorts transact 37.48 million shares and set a 3.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.45, implying an increase of 53.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.74 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RUN has been trading -288.85% off suggested target high and 17.43% from its likely low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -109.40% this quarter before falling -131.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $580.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $600.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $631.91 million and $609.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.10% before dropping -1.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 304.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.00% annually.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunrun Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.