Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Is Worth Considering At $21.84

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares stood at 2.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.84, to imply a decrease of -0.73% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The SPR share’s 52-week high remains $38.55, putting it -76.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.80. The company has a valuation of $2.23B, with an average of 4.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SPR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

After registering a -0.73% downside in the last session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.54 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, dropping -0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.92%, and -30.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.22%. Short interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw shorts transact 7.82 million shares and set a 2.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.79, implying an increase of 21.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPR has been trading -73.99% off suggested target high and 17.58% from its likely low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -213.30% this quarter before jumping 87.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.73 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.33 billion and $1.32 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.10% before jumping 31.00% in the following quarter.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.07% of the shares at 91.82% float percentage. In total, 91.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.92 million shares (or 9.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $289.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 9.59 million shares, or about 9.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $279.95 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 5.6 million shares. This is just over 5.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $163.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.25 million, or 3.09% of the shares, all valued at about 112.28 million.