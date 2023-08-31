SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) Stock Falling -44.28% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting -1.46. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $1.58, to imply an increase of 8.22% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The SMX shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $415.58, putting it -26202.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $3.48M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 285.93K shares over the past 3 months.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

After registering a 8.22% upside in the last session, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0300 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 8.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.73%, and -44.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -99.30%. Short interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) saw shorts transact 54320.0 shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) estimates and forecasts

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 1826.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5109.0.