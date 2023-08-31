Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) After -1150.0% Decline From High?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s traded shares stood at 16.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply an increase of 7.05% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The NVOS share’s 52-week high remains $1.75, putting it -1150.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $20.71M, with an average of 64.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

After registering a 7.05% upside in the last session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2385 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 7.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.90%, and 32.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.29%. Short interest in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw shorts transact 3.46 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. insiders hold 8.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.47% of the shares at 0.51% float percentage. In total, 0.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.82 million shares (or 3.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.29 million shares, or about 1.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $42977.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13405.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12127.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 1600.0.