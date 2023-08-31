SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL)’s traded shares stood at 3.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply an increase of 40.85% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The SQL share’s 52-week high remains $2.40, putting it -389.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $6.81M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 261.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SeqLL Inc. (SQL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SQL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A.

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) trade information

After registering a 40.85% upside in the last session, SeqLL Inc. (SQL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5000 this Wednesday, 08/30/23, jumping 40.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.12%, and 35.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.56%. Short interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) saw shorts transact 47630.0 shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 67.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQL has been trading -206.12% off suggested target high and -206.12% from its likely low.

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) estimates and forecasts

SQL Dividends

SeqLL Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SeqLL Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL)’s Major holders

SeqLL Inc. insiders hold 31.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.31% of the shares at 10.67% float percentage. In total, 7.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 81353.0 shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32907.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is KLCM Advisors, Inc. with 33783.0 shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13665.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 58015.0 shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30016.0